Police close all entrances to Columbia Center Mall
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department has closed all entrances to the Columbia Center Mall Sunday night in regards to a possible protest.
Kennewick Police said that mall security requested extra security for the possible protest.
There are rumors that protestors would be at the mall around 8:00 p.m.
Kennewick Police said that they will be there helping mall security as long as the resources are available.
A possible protest would follow two that have happened this weekend in the Tri-Cities, including one Sunday afternoon in Pasco.
COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.