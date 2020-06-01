Police close all entrances to Columbia Center Mall

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department has closed all entrances to the Columbia Center Mall Sunday night in regards to a possible protest.

Kennewick Police said that mall security requested extra security for the possible protest.

There are rumors that protestors would be at the mall around 8:00 p.m.

Kennewick Police said that they will be there helping mall security as long as the resources are available.

A possible protest would follow two that have happened this weekend in the Tri-Cities, including one Sunday afternoon in Pasco.

