Police: Estranged husband shows up at hospital and kills wife's new boyfriend, then himself

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (KCPQ) — A man who was going through a divorce reportedly showed up at his estranged wife’s workplace, then shot and killed her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Lt. Chris Lawler, public information officer for the Lakewood Police Department, said officers responded about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting at St. Clare Hospital.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds and a woman who was visibly upset.

She told officers her estranged husband, who she was divorcing, showed up at the hospital and wanted to talk to her and her boyfriend.

The three went outside, and then her estranged husband reportedly shot her boyfriend multiple times before turning the gun on himself. Both men died at the scene. The woman was not hurt.

This is a developing story.

