Police: Human remains found at Idaho property tied to missing kids

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been found at an Idaho man’s home searched in an investigation into the disappearance of his new wife’s two children, who haven’t been seen since last year.

Chad Daybell was taken into custody Tuesday, according to police in the small town of Rexburg. Daybell, who recently married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, has been one of the central figures in the case that has vexed investigators for months and attracted worldwide attention.

Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since September, and police say both Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts. Besides the missing children, the couple has been under scrutiny following the deaths of both of their former spouses and drew attention for their doomsday beliefs.

Rexburg police, along with investigators from the FBI and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, began searching Chad Daybell’s Salem, Idaho, home Tuesday for the second time. The search warrant is sealed.

Daybell’s attorney, Mark Means, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Daybell has not yet been charged.

Lori Daybell is awaiting trial on charges of child abandonment and obstructing the investigation.