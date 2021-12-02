Police in Kennewick investigate more than a dozen vehicle thefts in November

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department says they’re investigating over a dozen vehicle thefts from the month of November.

The Kennewick Police Department posted three pictures of one suspected thief on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

Detectives with the Kennewick Police Department are searching for a suspected thief who stole a vehicle from the parking lot of Ron’s Food Mart in Kennewick. Ron’s Food Mart is located at the intersection of E 19th Ave. and S Washington Street.

The man is pictured wearing a t-shirt and athletic shorts. It also appears that the suspect has tattoos on both of his arms.

One of the pictures posted by police shows the suspect riding a bicycle in a parking lot.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, you’re urged to contact police at 509-628-0333.

