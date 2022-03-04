Police in Kennewick looking for robbery suspect

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect related to a strong armed robbery.

Police say a man left a business in the 2700 block of S Quillan St. without paying for his items. On his way out of the store, the suspect allegedly pushed an employee, according to police.

The Kennewick Police Department says this happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 27.

The suspect pushed an employee while verbally assaulting him, making this a robbery, according to police.

If you know the suspect or have any information you’re urged to contact dispatch at 509-818-6322. You can also submit an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.

