Police investigate another shooting near Seattle’s ‘CHOP’ zone

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating an early-morning shooting near Seattle’s Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone.

It happened just before 5 a.m. at 11th Avenue and East Denny Way.

Officers investigating a shooting at 11 Avenue/East Denny Way. Reports of one person injured. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 23, 2020

Police say the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet on a suspect.

This is the third shooting on Capitol Hill in the last four days.

