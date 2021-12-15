Police investigate armed robbery at Kennewick convenience store

by Neil Fischer

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives in Kennewick are investigating an armed robbery at a local gas station after a suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money from the clerk, according to Kennewick police.

Kennewick police responded to a report of a robbery at Pacific Food Mart at 3419 W Clearwater Ave. just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The clerk told investigators that a white man, wearing all black showed a knife and demanded money from the register, according to police.

The Kennewick Police Department says the suspect left the business with cash and items of food. Police say the suspect left the scene on a bicycle.

Investigators say no one was injured during the armed robbery.

The Kennewick Police Department is using surveillance video from the business and continuing to investigate the robbery.

