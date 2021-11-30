Police investigate driver who critically injured Walla Walla man in College Place

by Matt Van Slyke

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — The driver who hit and critically injured a Walla Walla man on Friday night in College Place is cooperating with investigators, police report.

The College Place Police Department appealed to the public Saturday on social media. Officers said they needed help identifying a driver who “seriously injured a man and then cruelly left him on 6th and Larch in College Place.”

“Investigators believe the vehicle is a Ford PU truck, possibly with front and/or driver’s side damage. Contact CPPD at 509-540-1327 for information. We need to get this dangerous driver off our roads!”

The next day, the department issued an update:

“The driver of the truck that was involved in the hit-and-run on the night of 11/26 has been identified and is now cooperating with police. Thank you all for helping spread the word!”

KAPP-KVEW Local News reached out on Monday to College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras seeking further details regarding how the police department came to contact the driver, whether that person faces charges, and how the victim is doing. While we await word, here is what we’ve learned so far:

At around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, November 26, police say 51-year-old Brian Davis of Walla Walla was driving a motorized scooter southbound on SE Larch Ave. at SE 6th St. when another driver “failed to yield while turning left (north) onto Larch from SE Sixth,” CPPD reported.

Davis was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with life-threatening injuries. He was “being treated in intensive care for head trauma and other internal injuries,” said police.

Brian’s family shared a photo of him in the hospital.

The offending driver was sought for felony hit-and-run causing injury. We will update this article after we hear from Chief Tomaras.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.