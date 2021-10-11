Police investigate early morning robbery at Kennewick gas station

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police responded to a robbery early Monday morning at a gas station in Kennewick after an employee reported that a man had stolen the register from the business, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

RELATED: 15-year-old Kennewick boys stole firearms from local business

Kennewick police say they responded to the Chevron gas station on the 2600 block of W Kennewick Avenue around 2:38 a.m. Monday for the report of the robbery.

The employee told police the suspect ran from the business with the register, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

RELATED: Kennewick police believe suspect robbed two gas stations in less than 24 hours

An investigation is underway. If you have any information you’re asked to contact dispatch at 509-628-0333.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.