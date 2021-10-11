Police investigate early morning robbery at Kennewick gas station
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police responded to a robbery early Monday morning at a gas station in Kennewick after an employee reported that a man had stolen the register from the business, according to the Kennewick Police Department.
Kennewick police say they responded to the Chevron gas station on the 2600 block of W Kennewick Avenue around 2:38 a.m. Monday for the report of the robbery.
The employee told police the suspect ran from the business with the register, according to the Kennewick Police Department.
An investigation is underway. If you have any information you’re asked to contact dispatch at 509-628-0333.
