Police investigate fatal shooting at Motel 6 in Yakima

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image courtesy of the Yakima Police Department

YAKIMA, Wash. — Local authorities are looking for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred outside of a Motel 6 in Yakima.

According to a post by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1010 Staff Sgt Pendelton Way around 3:24 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, local authorities made contact with the 37-year-old victim who suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officers administered first aid to assist the victim while medical first responders made their way to the scene of the incident. The victim was brought to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

(1/2) At 3:24pm officers were dispatched to 1010 Staff Sgt Pendleton Way, Motel 6, for a gunshot victim. Officers located a 37 yr old Yakima transient on the sidewalk suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.Officers rendered first aid while waiting for fire & ambulance pic.twitter.com/CfwcQeTDQ1 — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) April 5, 2021

Motel 6 surveillance camera captured the shooting. Detectives from the Yakima Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit & Gang Unit were on-location to investigate the incident.

Yakima police officers ask that anyone with further information that would aid their investigation to step forward. Additionally, they ask that people avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided once further information is revealed to the public.

COVID-19 HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: ‘The worst case imaginable’: Kennewick man pleads for help finding missing dog

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.