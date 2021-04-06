Police investigate fatal shooting at Motel 6 in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Local authorities are looking for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred outside of a Motel 6 in Yakima.
According to a post by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1010 Staff Sgt Pendelton Way around 3:24 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, local authorities made contact with the 37-year-old victim who suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.
Officers administered first aid to assist the victim while medical first responders made their way to the scene of the incident. The victim was brought to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.
Motel 6 surveillance camera captured the shooting. Detectives from the Yakima Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit & Gang Unit were on-location to investigate the incident.
Yakima police officers ask that anyone with further information that would aid their investigation to step forward. Additionally, they ask that people avoid the area while the investigation is underway.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided once further information is revealed to the public.
