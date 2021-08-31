Police investigate potential gang altercations at Pasco trailer park

by Margo Cady

Photo courtesy of Pasco Police Department Facebook page.

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department (PPD) is investigating two potentially related crimes that happened over the last several days. Police are asking the community for any information related to the cases.

The first shooting happened on Friday, August 27 around 9:18 p.m. at the Flamingo Trailer Court, northeast of the Blue Bridge. When officers arrived, several bullet casings were found on the street, and one occupied trailer had been hit.

No injuries were reported, according to a Facebook post by PPD on Tuesday.

Multiple accounts stated that a truck and a small car were potentially involved, shooting at each other. Officers are actively investigating the scene, but gang activity has not been ruled out.

If you have any information on this first shooting, which happened on Homestead St in Pasco, contact Detective Julie Lee and reference case number 21-25341 in your email to leej@pasco-wa.gov.

Another drive-by shooting happened on Monday, August 30 at the same trailer park. Around 9:20 p.m. on Atom Drive, a reported three cars and their occupants were yelling at residents. The perpetrators were “claiming gang membership,” and one had a pistol or similar replica displayed prominently in their waistband.

According to PPD, all parties related to the incident left before police arrived on the scene.

If you have information about Monday night’s incident, contact Officer Andrew Taylor. Reference case number 21-25685 to email taylora@pasco-wa.gov.

Pasco PD also has Investigative Services Division (ISD) Detective Lee working in conjunction with their Street Crimes Unit to identify potential weapon relations to other crimes in the area.

Anyone with information related to these two cases is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

