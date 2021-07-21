Police investigate shooting in West Richland, no injuries reported

by Neil Fischer

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The West Richland Police Department is investigating a shooting after multiple gunshots were heard around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a man was overheard saying he was going to shoot someone around 12:18 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the West Richland Police Department, the man was picked up by a car in the area of S 58th Ave. and Norma Street.

Less than half a mile away, two gunshots were heard in the 1800 block of Maplewood Ave. around 1:00 a.m., according to police.

Investigators say no one was injured in the shooting, however two shell casing were found in the street.

If you have any information, police are asking that you contact them through dispatch at 509-628-0333.

