Police investigating homicide at Riverfront Hotel Saturday

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Riverfront Hotel in Richland.

Police say an adult male was shot around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the hotel off of Comstock St. near George Washington Way.

Police have several people detained, but they are still processing the scene, and have not conducted interviews.

A witness who was playing golf at Columbia Point golf course said she allegedly heard two shots fired around the same time.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, West Richland Police, and Richland Police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

