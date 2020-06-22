Police investigating reported second shooting inside CHOP zone over the weekend

Q13 by Q13

SEATTLE — One person has been shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill protest zone late Sunday night, authorities said.

According to the Seattle Police Department the victim has been taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The hospital told Q13 the patient is in serious condition.

The police department is investigating reports of a second shooting, but said it has not been able to verify it at this time and they are receiving conflicting reports.

No word on any suspects or a description.

Find updates on this story here.



Police investigating reported shooting inside CHOP zone. One person at HMC with gun shot wound. Hearing reports of a second shooting, but have not be able to verify at this time. Conflicting reports, will update with more information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 22, 2020

This would be the second shooting in CHOP or “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone in just two days. Early Saturday morning one person was killed and another was critically injured.

In Saturday’s shooting, investigators are reviewing public-sourced video and body-camera video for clues and authorities planned to disclose more information about the shooting later.

Officers are still looking for a suspect in Saturday’s shooting.

Comments

comments