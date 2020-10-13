Police investigation into third recent fire at Pendleton apartment complex

Police say some of the fires appear to be intentionally set

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover

Police are investigating three recent fires at the Pendleton Square Apartments after the last fire severely damaged one building.

The Pendleton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the complex late Thursday night. When fire fighters arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the tin roof of the building. The 3-person fire crew was able to assess the situation and begin putting out the flames. Lieutenant Paramedic Jared Uselman with the Pendleton Fire Department and Ambulance Service said when the call came in they initially didn’t think the situation would be so severe.

“We’d had fire tones for this address a couple days consecutively previously to this, so at first there wasn’t a whole lot of alarm until we heard the dispatch info that told us there were flames seen and people had been evacuated so we knew this was the real deal,” Uselman said.

They received immediate help from the East Umatilla Fire Department to put out the flames. Two units in the building were severely damage and the tenants did lose belongings. A fire investigation commenced finding no evidence of spontaneous combustion or an electrical issue. The investigation has been taken over by the Pendleton Police Department. Lieutenant Chuck Byram is overseeing the progress of the investigation and said they are treating it as a criminal investigation. He said the fires started in the area just days before appear to be intentionally set and the department believes all three incidents are connected.

“We will treat it as such until it is proved the other way,” Byram said.

Jared said fire fighters are trained to notice trends and they started to notice one at the apartment complex.

“We saw a trend with this location and their fires incidents and we had a suspicion it was probably going to get worse and it did,” Uselman said.

The two previous fires remained small and did not put anyone in danger. Lt. Byram said that due to individuals being threatened by the third fire, the criminal charges could be more substantial if and when the department charges someone.

The department does not currently have any suspects or persons of interest. They said the Pendleton Square Apartments staff has cooperated and they have spoken to many occupants. There are no security cameras on the property but police have body cam footage and have set extra patrol in the area for now.

“I would encourage people that if they see something, say something,” Byram said, “Especially in that area. Anything that could lead to a tip that we need to either disprove or prove this is a criminal act.”

To contact the Pendleton Police Department click here.