UPDATE 6:56 p.m. on 12/7/21: The man at the center of an AMBER Alert is in custody.

Washington State Patrol said on Tuesday the teen who he was with is okay.

WSP said a caller reported seeing the Chevy Trailblaze that matched the description of the one in the AMBER Alert at Highway 27 and Pines Road near Valley Way. Troopers found the SUV near Trent and Pines. They said they tried to make a traffic stop but the SUV drove off.

Investigators said a short chase took place but the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was able to contact both of the people inside.

LEWISTON, Idaho. — The search continues for 15-year-old Lillian Dixon from Lewiston, Idaho, who is the subject of an Amber Alert after she reportedly went missing last Friday.

Dixon is 5’2″ tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white California stocking cap, a black and white jacket with 8 on the back, jeans, and blue cowboy boots.

Officials believe she’s been with 36-year-old Jonathon Wayne Bowles for the past four days, traveling through Idaho and Washington.

Bowles is 6’2″ with blue eyes and brown hair. He has a scar on his right elbow and a scar on his right forearm.

Public records show Bowles is a Level 2 sex offender with multiple warrants out of Garfield County for previous offenses including child molestation in the 2nd degree and sexual abuse of a child under 16 years of age.

According to the Amber Alert, “Bowles is believed to have cultivated a relationship with Dixon and convinced her to go along with any story to evade capture.”

Dixon was last seen at Lewiston High School on Dec. 3.

People reported seeing the pair in rural Columbia County, Washington near Starbuck or Waitsburg, and Pomeroy on Monday.

Washington State Patrol officials believe Bowles’ vehicle was abandoned and they could now be in a 2007 maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer that was stolen Monday night. The car has Washington license plate BKA0197.

But they could also be traveling on foot or hiding.

The release says Bowles may be armed and could be considered dangerous, so police warn that if you see them, do not approach, and instead call law enforcement, 9-1-1, or the Lewiston PD at 208-746-0171 immediately.

