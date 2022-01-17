Police: Kennewick man arrested after smoking meth in front of officers, crashing stolen SUV

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 28-year-old man from Kennewick was arrested Sunday morning after smoking meth in front of officers, crashing a stolen SUV and attempting to get away, according to Kennewick police.

Police noticed a vehicle without license plates Sunday around 5:30 a.m. near 1st Ave. and Quincy Street.

The Kennewick Police Department says the man refused to get out of the vehicle, and asked officers if he could smoke before he exited the SUV.

“The male proceeded to light a glass smoking device which officers recognized to be used to ingest methamphetamine,” according to Kennewick police.

Police say the man continued to smoke meth before starting the SUV and speeding away from officers.

The 28-year-old lost control of the SUV after driving through a stop sign and over a hump and crashed into a parked car, according to police.

The Kennewick Police Department says the man tried to run from officers, but was caught a short time later.

He was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence, according to police.

