Police: Man gets fifth DUI after crashing in Pasco, trying to fight officers

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for his fifth DUI since 2012 after crashing a car in Pasco early in the morning.

Officers said Juan Delgado Cabrera was involved in a single-car crash at South Fifth Avenue and West Columbia Street on March 5 around 3:15 a.m., Pasco Police Sgt. Rigo Pruneda said.

According to court records, Cabrera was allegedly driving with a suspended license and had failed to install an ignition interlock device.

Pruneda said the suspect was combative with responding officers and tried to resist arrest. He also reportedly refused to comply with a field sobriety test.

Cabrera was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw to determine if there were drugs or alcohol in his system before being booked at the Franklin County Jail for felony driving under the influence. His bail was set at $100,000.

