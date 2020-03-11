Police: Man injured in drug-induced fall from Ellensburg apartment window

Officers witnessed the man go out of a fourth-floor window

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Courtesy: Central News Watch

A young man fell from the fourth floor of an Ellensburg apartment Tuesday night, prompting medics to airlift him to a hospital across the state and police to suspect he was under the influence of drugs.

Ellensburg police were called around 10 p.m. to the Central Park Apartments on E. Helena Ave. Someone had called 911 to report a person behaving erratically.

According to Capt. Dan Hansberry, as two responding officers pulled up to the apartments, they witnessed a man go out of a fourth-floor window and fall to the ground.

The man is believed to be in his early twenties. A medical helicopter landed nearby; its crew took him aboard and flew him to Harborview Medical Center, where he is being treated for trauma from the fall.

“The man appeared to be under the influence of some type of substance,” said Capt. Hansberry, adding it was likely a hallucinogenic drug.

A second person also under the influence of the drug — which police have yet to formally identify — was taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare, where he is said to be stable.

As part of their investigation, police will be speaking with the second person, any roommates, and other people that were at the apartment. Investigators have yet to determine whether the person jumped or accidentally fell.

The apartment is on the upper-most floor of the apartment complex, which caters to students of Central Washington University. It is unclear whether the people involved are CWU students.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments