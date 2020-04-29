Police name man suspected of killing West Valley toddler

WEST VALLEY, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department arrested 27-year-old Terrence Chip Ogle for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son at a West Valley apartment on Monday.

Ogle was booked at the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the apartment in the 1200 block of S. 72nd Ave. around 2 a.m. Monday for a report of a child who wasn’t breathing.

The child, 1-year-old Alexander Lynch, had a severe head injury. Ogle was performing CPR on him when officers arrived.

Officers took over lifesaving efforts before having Lynch transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital. The boy was then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he died Monday night.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the child died of blunt force trauma that resulted in multiple skull fractures.

The police department is investigating.

