Police receive numerous tips about the Kennewick cat killer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is sifting through video and tips looking for the person responsible for the gruesome killing of seven cats.

All of the cats were reportedly cut in half or decapitated.

At this time, police say they do not have a viable suspect in the investigation, and that they’re aware of information spreading on social media in regards to the case.

“We’ve had several people call in with tips related to providing us with names of possible suspects. Our detectives division is following up on each of those names and all of the information that comes in via tips,” said Lieutenant Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department.

Police encourage the public to review any cameras near the locations where cats have been found for potential information.

Police say the cats have been found at these locations:

1000 block of N. Pittsburgh St.

900 block of N. Kellogg St.

4000 block of S. Anderson St.

17th Ave. and Kellogg St.

900 block of S. Auburn St.

1100 block of West Park Hills Dr.

8000 block of W. 10th Ave.

Members of the community have come together to raise at least $4,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone with relevant information may call dispatch at 509-628-0333.

