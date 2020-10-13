Police release body and dash cam footage from Road 68 officer involved shooting in July

WARNING: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains explicit language and violence.

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department released updated information on an officer involved shooting that occurred in July.

The Youtube video provides body camera footage of the incident involving 33-year-old Santiago Ayala-Pineda, who reportedly reached for a gun while hiding in a vehicle, causing Det. Andy Corral to fire.

Police Chief Ken Roske says the Tri-Cities Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating the incident. Roske says they will not draw any conclusions until investigation is complete.

Pasco Police Department is doing a separate, internal investigation.

