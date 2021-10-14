Police respond to early morning robbery at coffee station in Kennewick, similar to one early this week

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department responded to a robbery early Thursday morning, similar to one that happened earlier in the week.

Police were called to Grand Central Coffee Station on the 3400 block of Clearwater Ave. around 3:43 a.m. Thursday morning for reports of a robbery.

The Kennewick Police Department says the suspect assaulted the employee and stole the register before leaving.

Kennewick police K9 Ivan was called to track the suspect, but was unable to locate the suspect. However, K9 Ivan did locate the money, according to police.

This is the second time this week that Kennewick police have responded to an early morning robbery in which the suspect stole the register.

The Kennewick Police Department responded to the Chevron gas station early Monday morning after someone reportedly stole the register from the business.

It’s not known if the two crimes are related.

If you have any information on this robbery you’re asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

