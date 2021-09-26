Police respond to gun shots at Richland Circle K overnight

by Margo Cady

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police Department (RPD) responded to gun shots early Sunday morning. Police are still investigating the incident.

Shots were reported around 1:36 a.m. on Sunday, September 26th. Shortly after, vehicles were spotted speeding away from the Circle K located at 2845 Queensgate Drive in Richland.

When officers arrived, all parties had left the scene. RPD found several cartridge casings on location.

Later, two victims were located and received treatment for non-life threatening injuries at a local medical facility.

One of the victim’s vehicles was also found to be struck with gun shots.

RPD says there is no threat to the public at this time. The incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information on this case should call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

