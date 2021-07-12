UPDATE: Kennewick SWAT standoff lands four suspects behind bars

Amanda Mason by Amanda Mason, Dylan Carter

Update as of 10:00 a.m. on 7/12/21: KENNEWICK, Wash. — Authorities provided additional details regarding a SWAT standoff that took place in Kennewick early on Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1100-block of W 5th Ave around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12 for a possible domestic altercation. When they arrived, officers saw one man and one woman outside the residence quickly run back into the apartment when they noticed the police.

Kennewick police officers attempted to make contact with the building’s occupants, but no one responded. After waiting briefly, officers made contact with a male victim who sustained noticeable face injuries. He alleged that there were four suspects holding one female victim at knifepoint.

Authorities activated the Tri-City Regional SWAT team to respond to the scene and assist with the arrest. When SWAT arrived, the victim was released and three suspects gave themselves up as a fourth refused to exit the building. Once a search warrant was obtained, the final suspect was taken into custody without incident, and the Criminal Investigations Team (CID) was brought in to investigate the situation.

Four suspects were booked into the Benton County Jail: Charles Islas (20), Sandy Trujillo (25), Guadalupe Sanchez (30), and Anthony Davis (30). The first three face charges for Unlawful Imprisonment and Felony Harassment. Davis was arrested and booked for two outstanding warrants. Additional charges are pending as police investigators assess the situation.

This is an update to a breaking news story. The following breaking story has been left unaltered.

We are following a developing story and what caused a standoff in Kennewick, as reports of heavy police presence and SWAT were called to the corner of Kent Street at Spring Meadow Apartments.

Kennewick Police told KAPP-KVEW they were serving a warrant, which then turned into a standoff.

As our reporter appeared on the scene around 7:30 a.m., the standoff had ended. Police are not releasing any additional details at this time. We also reached out to Spring Meadow Apartments, who have declined to comment.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

