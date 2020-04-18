Police say rival gang members were target for suspect in public shooting

Courtesy: Toppenish Police

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Toppenish Police need your help to find a reckless shooting suspect who opened fire in public.

Surveillance video from The General Store on the corner of W. 1st Ave. and S. Date St. shows the suspect detectives have identified as Josue Pineda, run up and start shooting at two men.

This was on the night of March 3rd.

The red truck seen pulling into the gas station was not involved in any way, it just happened to be coming in when the shooting started.

A clerk was inside the store and the two men detectives say Pineda was shooting at luckily did not get hit by a bullet.

Police say Pineda ran back to a green Honda and drove off.

He hasn’t been seen since.

Detectives say they believe the shooting was related to a beef between two gangs. “Best we can come up with at this time is that it’s just a territorial shooting. We have not recovered the firearm, so he’s considered ‘armed and dangerous.’ Contact the local law enforcement agency in your area, 911, or Washington’s Most Wanted,” said Toppenish Police Capt. Dave Johnson.

Pineda could still be driving that green 2003 4-door Honda Accord with Washington state license plates 078ZAR.

He’s 27 years old, 5’2” and weighs 125 pounds.

He has ties to Texas and was recently due in court there for a separate case.

He has a $250,000 arrest warrant for two counts of 1st Degree Assault and one count of Drive-By Shooting.

If you spot him, or his car, stay away and call 9-1-1.

If you know where Toppenish Police can find him, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s always anonymous — you never give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.

