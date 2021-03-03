Police search for Sunnyside murder suspects

Authorities are searching for 41-year-old Francisco Gallardo (left) and 28-year-old Adrian Bueno (right), who are both charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 31 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Victor Ramos.

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Authorities are searching for two men charged with killing 28-year-old Victor Ramos in a gang-related, drive-by shooting earlier this year in Sunnyside.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Adrian Bueno — who worked at the same business as Ramos — and 41-year-old Francisco Gallardo are wanted in connection with the killing.

Police said both are documented gang members. Bueno has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

Gallardo has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said the two suspects were traveling in Bueno’s car — a black 2007 Infiniti G35 — on Jan. 31 when they drove by the victim’s home in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Court, between South 11th and 13th streets.

According to court documents, Gallardo and Bueno, “shot out of the front passenger side window no less than eight times with a semi-automatic pistol,” striking Ramos once in the torso.

Officers responded about 4:15 p.m. to reports of a drive-by shooting in the area and found Ramos, who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police Ramos was in the process of moving into the house, had just gotten back from picking up a vacuum and was in his front yard when the suspects fired at him; they described the shooters’ vehicle as a black Infiniti G35.

Police checked surveillance video at the nearby convenience store and found a vehicle matching that description had pulled into the parking lot shortly before the shooting. A sheriff’s deputy who had contacted Bueno before remembered he had a black Infiniti G35, court documents said.

Another police officer who had pulled Bueno over that month for driving under the influence reviewed surveillance footage and recognized both Bueno and his vehicle. Other law enforcement officers looking at pictures of the passenger taken from the footage identified him as Gallardo.

Anyone with information can contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200 and cite case number 21s00931. People can also give tips anonymously to Yakima County Crime Stoppers here.

“Any person, except as restricted below, who directly contacts Yakima County Crime Stoppers and gives information which leads to the arrest of a fugitive wanted in a felony case, will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000,” according to the website.

