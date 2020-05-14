Pasco police searching for thief who stole backhoe from construction site

Pasco Police Department

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police are trying to track down someone who stole a John Deere backhoe from a construction site Tuesday night.

The backhoe was taken from the construction site of a new bank at Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway.

A citizen located the backhoe in Richland and police were able to return it to its rightful owner.

Now, police say they’re following up on some leads to find out who stole it, adding that the “clock is ticking” for that person.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call dispatch and ask to speak to an officer about case 20-13284.

