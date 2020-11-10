Police searching for 21-year-old suspected of killing Yakima woman in March

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police are searching for a man charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 31-year-old Tara Owen earlier this year in Yakima.

Yakima police responded March 7 to reports of shots fired on Folsom Avenue and found Owen suffering from a gunshot wound in a nearby alley, where paramedics were unable to resuscitate her.

Jordan Anthony Gutierrez, 21, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with Owen’s death.

“The witnesses said it was an accidental shooting; we have no reason to dispute that at this point,” Capt. Jay Seely said. “We’re hoping that Mr. Gutierrez can shed some light on what actually happened.”

According to court documents, Gutierrez, Owen and a third person, Bill-Billy Jared Wolftail, were hanging out together when Owen was shot.

Wolftail told police he was with Gutierrez and Owen, “in the alley drinking alcohol when he heard a ‘pop’ and he looked to see [Gutierrez] holding a gun,” according to court documents.

“[Wolftail] said that [Gutierrez] said it was an accident when the gun went off. He said that they got into the Honda and left the area,” court documents said.

The Honda Accord belonged to Owen; surveillance footage from nearby businesses show she used it to travel multiple times that morning.

A family member told police Owen had left her house about 6:20 a.m. to go to Casino Caribbean at 1901 Boggess Lane in Yakima. Surveillance footage from the casino reportedly shows her arriving 10 minutes later, with Wolftail showing up soon after.

Police said the video shows Owen and Wolftail leaving the casino about an hour later in the Honda; by 7:58 a.m., Gutierrez had joined them in the car, according to court documents.

Surveillance video from the Safeway on North Fifth Avenue reportedly shows the three arriving in the Honda, going inside the store to purchase alcohol, coming back out to the car and leaving by 8:08 a.m.

Less than a half-hour later, at 8:32 a.m., police said Owen and Wolftail came back to the store to use the restrooms. Court documents show they left at 8:38 a.m. and Gutierrez did not appear to be in the car with them.

It was less than an hour later — 9:25 a.m. — when police responded to the shots fired call.

Wolftail was charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission; he pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced to 97 days in jail.

Anyone with information about this case or Gutierrez’s whereabouts can contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500. Anonymous tips can be made to Yakima County Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-248-9980.

Authorities are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 dollars for any tips that lead to Gutierrez’s arrest.

