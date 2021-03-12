Police seek info on Sunnyside woman missing since January

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – A 59-year-old Sunnyside woman has reportedly been missing since January.

According to the Sunnyside Police Department, Andrea B. Nuckles was first reported missing by her family on January 31. They told police she had last been seen four days prior.

A neighbor told police they saw Nuckles on January 27 walking away from her home at 1500 Federal Way with a small black Chihuahua mix.

Nuckles is 5’3” and about 165 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Sunnyside police dispatchers at 509-836-6200 and reference case 21S00935.

