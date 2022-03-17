Police: Teen unintentionally kills his cousin in shooting outside Yakima high school

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy accused of accidentally killing his cousin while shooting at another teen in the parking lot of Zaepfel Stadium is facing charges for second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely said the incident began as an altercation between the teen and an 18-year-old student enrolled at Eisenhower High School, with about eight other teens gathered around to watch the fight.

“This 15-year-old decided to escalate the violence to gun violence and guns are final: you don’t come back from those,” Seely said.

Seely said the teen was aiming for the 18-year-old, who ended up with a gunshot wound to the wrist and was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Yakima School District identifies 16-year-old victim killed in shooting

According to police, the suspected shooter’s 16-year-old cousin suffered more serious injuries and was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died late Tuesday night.

The Yakima School District has identified the victim who died as Shawn Dwight Tolbert. District officials said Tolbert was a student at Yakima Online

The district has set up a memorial in the parking lot outside Yakima Online. They also had additional security on campus Wednesday and are offering extra counseling services to students in need.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all families that have been impacted by this incident and the incidence of gun violence in our community, state and nation,” YSD Superintendent Trevor Greene said in a statement.

Greene also confirmed the 15-year-old suspect is a former Yakima Online student who recently transferred to Wilson Middle School, where he only attended one day of classes prior to the shooting.

15-year-old suspect appears in Yakima County Juvenile Court

Seely said the shooting is being investigated as a gang-related incident at this time because the suspect has gang affiliations and has had previous contact with YPD’s Gang Unit.

“Neither the 16-year-old nor the 18-year-old have any gang affiliation that we’re aware of at this point,” Seely said, adding that investigators are still working to determine the motive in the shooting.

The 15-year-old boy made his preliminary appearance Wednesday afternoon in Yakima County Juvenile Court on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Judge Ruth Reukauf agreed with prosecutors’ recommendation to set bail at $500,000 dollars due to “the substantial risk to public safety” the shooting presented.

“He has now lost his freedom, his cousin is now dead and a father and a mother have lost their child and it’s extremely sad,” Seely said.

Prosecutors have yet to announce whether they’ll be charging the teen as an adult or as a juvenile, but plan to make that determination before the next hearing, which was set for March 24.

Investigators continue to learn more about the shooting

Seely said he understands that parents are concerned about the incident, but wanted to emphasize that police are doing their best to provide what information. He said parents should talk to their kids and know what they are doing.

“If your kids are carrying guns and you’re aware of that, intercede, because we’re well aware that a parent in this case knew that the 15-year-old was carrying a gun and chose not to do anything about it,” Seely said.

Police were initially called about 3 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired near the high school; the school day had ended, but there were still students on campus.

Surrounding schools — Eisenhower High School, Wilson Middle School, Whitney Elementary and later, Nob Hill Elementary — all went into lockdown. Students were later transported to Whitney to reunite with their families.

“I want to reiterate that this did not start inside the school; i’s not considered an active shooter event,” Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said. “This was two groups that got into a conflict that resulted in a shooting.”

YPD was assisted by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Union Gap Police Department, Washington State Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

Seely said a combination of those law enforcement agencies worked together to identify and arrest the 15-year-old within hours — and without incident, just as he was driving away from his Yakima home.

