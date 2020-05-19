Police: Storm leads to flooding in downtown Connell

Connell Police Department

CONNELL, Wash. — Police are warning the public of flooding in the downtown Connell area Monday evening.

The Connell Police Department posted photos on Facebook around 5:30 p.m. of flooded roadways in the center of the town, which is located off Highway 395 in Franklin County.

Chief Chris Turner said drivers should avoid downtown because vehicles are making waves and pushing water into buildings. He added that part of the Connell City Hall building on Adams Street is flooded.

On the streets, standing water is up to a foot in certain places. Turner said public works employees are waiting for the rain to subside before clearing water from the streets.

Thunderstorms have been moving across eastern Washington throughout the day.

Please avoid the flooded downtown area. You are creating more flooding problems from the waves your vehicles are making! Posted by Connell Police Department on Monday, May 18, 2020

