Police: Two dead in suspicious fire in Union Gap

UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire that claimed the lives of two people over the weekend.

First responders were called just before 3 a.m. Sunday to a structure fire at a two-story house near South Fifth Avenue and West Walla Walla Street.

Police said several people — including the homeowner — were able to escape the fire, but two adults were found dead Monday morning in the burned-down house, which was destroyed in the blaze.

Investigators said they’re still working to confirm the identities of the victims and will not release those identities until family members are notified.

Police said the fire was “suspicious in nature” and the cause is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union Gap Police Department by calling 509-248-0430.

