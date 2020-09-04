Police warn community about car prowlers in Tri-Cities

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is warning the community about car prowlers after the latest incident in West Richland which was similar to one in Kennewick in early August.

“Most of our car prowlers are from unlocked doors, but if they see something in there that is valuable to them they won’t hesitate to break the window,” said Kennewick Police Lt. Aaron Clem.

Police arrested a Miguel Naranjo, 22, early Thursday morning in West Richland after a witness spotted him car prowling.

A similar incident happened in Kennewick in early August, when a witness confronted four car prowlers and got shot at.

Lt. Clem says if you witness suspicious activity around cars to call the police before confronting the potential suspects.

“Get on the phone, call 911, stay on the phone with us, get a great description, give information as it progresses so that as officers that are coming into the area they know exactly what they are looking for,” said Lt. Clem.

Lt. Clem told KAPP-KVEW that information such as gender, ethnicity, color and design of a shirt, sweatshirt, and pants can all help police identify who they’re looking for.

Police say car prowling is an ongoing issue and the best way to not become a victim is to lock your car, take out valuables, and take out bags that prowlers could potentially see as having value.

