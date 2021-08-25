Police Warning: Avoid W. Van Giesen Street

by Amanda Mason

RICHLAND, Wash. — West Richland Police posted on their Facebook page to avoid W. Van Giesen Street between 38th and Bombing Range.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook the road is expected to be closed most of the day, calling it an “officer involved shooting.”

Police said this area and surrounding areas would be shut down for a significant amount of time as they investigate a shooting incident “where officers may have been involved.”

The incident happened in West Richland is in connection to multiple arsons and a shooting in the Finley area, according to BCSO.

According to the post the West Richland Police report, no offers were hurt, and there are no issues to public safety. Police say the incident will be turned over to the Special Investigations Unit.

We will keep you updated as we learn more and when we hear the roads are open.

