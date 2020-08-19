Police: Woman shoots, kills husband in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday morning near South 18th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.

Capt. Jay Seely said a 41-year-old woman called 911 about 8 a.m. and she had shot her husband and that he was still breathing.

Officers arrived and found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside the home. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Seely said the woman is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

