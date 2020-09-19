Politicians, celebrities react to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

UNITED STATES — The following are reactions and statements to the news of RBG’s death from:

Gov. Jay Inslee’s statement: Click Here

Rep. Dan Newhouse on Twitter: “I am saddened to hear about the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. My prayers go out to her family, and may she Rest In Peace.”

Senator Patty Murray on Twitter: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the first Justice I voted for. Tonight, my heart is breaking for a million reasons—for her family, for our country, for my North Star.”

Mindy Kaling on Twitter: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.”

Kellyanne Conway on Twitter: “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led a remarkable life of consequence. She worked with passion & conviction, inspired many women, offered hope to other cancer survivors. Prayers to her loved ones. May She Rest In Peace.”

Maxine Waters on Twitter: “I want to express my sincere condolences to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a titan & legend on the Supreme Court whose undeniably brilliant legal mind & dedication to justice & equality moved our country forward. We’ve lost a champion tonight, but her legacy lives on.”

Hillary Clinton on Twitter: “Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.”

Bernie Sanders on Twitter: “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the great justices in modern American history and her passing is a tremendous loss to our country. She will be remembered as an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights.”

Beto O’Rourke on Twitter: “So sorry for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family and for our country. She was a fighter and she was firmly on the side of justice. I hope her example and her legacy can inspire us all in the fight of our lives. RIP RBG.”

Amy Klobuchar on Twitter: “An icon. A hero. A woman way ahead of her time.”

Pete Buttigieg on Twitter: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a titan of justice. Her jurisprudence expanded the rights of all Americans, shaping our lives for the better. And her example now shines within the history of our country, there to inspire generations.”

Bob Ferguson on Twitter: “We lost an American hero today.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Twitter: “If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG.”

George Takei on Twitter: “The way to honor her life and her legacy is to respect her dying wish, which was to ask that her seat not be filled until a new president is sworn in. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, for all you have given us all these decades, I stand ready to fight for your final request.”

Robert Downey Jr. on Twitter: “Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you. RIP, RBG.”