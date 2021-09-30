POLL: Where do you think COVID numbers will stand in a month?

South Africa’s Vaccine Train Takes Doses To Poor Areas
Jerome Delay

A patient receives her COVID-19 vaccine on a train at the Swartkops railroad yard outside Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021. South Africa has sent a train carrying COVID-19 vaccines into one of its poorest provinces to get doses to areas where healthcare facilities are stretched. The vaccine train, named Transvaco, will go on a three-month tour through the Eastern Cape province and stop at seven stations for two weeks at a time to vaccinate people.

 

 

