Pool sales increase amid coronavirus pandemic

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

HERMISTON, Ore. — Businesses are seeing an increase in pool sales as public pools remain closed throughout Oregon and Washington.

The owner of Inland Pool and Spa Centre in Hermiston said the increase in sales is due to kids being out of school and parents working from home.

A city official in Washington said that splash pads and other public pools will most likely not open until the county is in Phase 3 of the Washington Safe Start Plan.

The CDC has guidelines for public pools to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The owner of Inland Pool said they had to start opening pools in March this year, rather than months later, when they normally pull the cover

