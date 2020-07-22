Pop-up mobile testing being offered in Benton City on Wednesday

BENTON CITY, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District is hosting free, drive-up COVID-19 testing for one day only in Benton City.

The testing will be offered at the Benton City Park and Ride at 899 Dale from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

No appointment is required, and they will be testing people first come, first served.

They ask that you bring an insurance card if you have one, but they will not turn people away that don’t. Results should be available in two to four days.

