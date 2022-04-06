Porch fire at Yakima duplex suppressed outside thanks to quick response from YFD crews

by Dylan Carter

(Image credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW)

(Image credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW)

(Image credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW)

(Image credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW)

YAKIMA, Wash. — A duplex near the intersection of N 40th Ave & W Lincoln Ave caught fire on Wednesday morning, drawing crews from across the region to prevent flames from spreading into the home from a porch.

KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell spoke with Yakima Fire Deputy Chief Jeremy Rodriguez, who confirmed that authorities were alerted to the fire around 10:35 a.m. on April 6, 2022. The porch of this residence, which is just a few houses down from the intersection on Lincoln Ave, was fully involved with flames threatening to spread further.

Swift efforts from Yakima Fire Department crews helped put the flames out shortly after they arrived and began their control efforts.

In total, six units responded to help put the fire to rest. At first, fire crews believed that someone was trapped inside the residence. However, after inspecting the building and conferring with people at the scene, they confirmed that the occupant ran out of the building before firefighters arrived.

While the source of this fire hasn’t yet been confirmed, investigators from the YFD are at the scene looking into the cause on Wednesday afternoon

It’s unclear how much of the structure was damaged, but the residence remains intact and the residents shouldn’t have to evaluate for long. There have not been any injuries reported as a result of this fire as of the time of this publishing.

The eastbound lane of Lincoln Ave, which was closed as crews combated the fire, has been re-opened. Yakima fire crews hope to clear out from the scene by 1 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon. That is when the roadway will be completely re-opened for safe passage through the area.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are publically revealed.

