Porch pirate caught on camera in Yakima

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police shared Ring footage of a porch pirate stealing mail and a package from a residence near 18th Avenue and Tieton Drive.

The incident occurred Monday, Nov. 9 at around 3 p.m and police are still searching for the suspect.

Law enforcement also warns the public to keep an eye out for a Black Chevy Avalanche and a Blue Suburban-like van. There reports of the vehicles’ involvement with porch-theft cases near Summitview Avenue, Pleasant Avenue, and E Nob Hill Boulevard.

With holidays approaching and increased online shopping, these crimes may increase.

Contact Detective I. Hernandez (509)576-6654 if you have any information regarding the vehicles or the suspect in the photo.

