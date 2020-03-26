Porter’s feeds 900 medical workers, first responders with pay-it-forward meals

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — In a week and a half, Porter’s Real Barbecue has fed more than 900 medical workers and first responders through donations from the community.

Porter’s introduced a pay-it-forward program on March 16, which allows customers to donate $12 to buy a meal for someone working on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

Linda Kinney, mother of co-owners Reed and Porter Kinney, has been in charge of taking orders for the program. She said Porter’s has delivered meals to Kadlec, Trios and Lourdes hospitals, all three Tri-City fire departments, ambulance workers and several different law enforcement agencies.

People all over the area have been donating what they can. One woman, the widow of a firefighter, said she could only afford one meal, but she wanted to donate anyway. Another person contributed $1,000 at one time.

“It’s been really heartwarming to take those calls,” Linda said.

People donating have been suggestion places where Porter’s should deliver meals, and Linda said she has been listening to those suggestions.

She said the program has been a way to bring some positivity to the community during this difficult time.

To place a pay-it-forward, call Linda, at 509-942-9590, ext 706.

Pay it forward meal updates and a reminder that we are OPEN for delivery and take out! Call us at 509-942-9590! 901… Posted by Porter's Real Barbecue on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Comments

comments