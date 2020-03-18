Porter’s ‘Pay it Forward’ program delivers hundreds of meals to first responders, healthcare workers

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Porter’s, with help from the community, is offering meals for police officers, first responders, healthcare workers and is taking suggestions for other facilities.

The program, “Pay It Forward”, invites community members to pay $12 for a meal – so far 197 meals have been raised.

197 meals raised so far. Yesterday we delivered 50 meals to the Richland PD and 50 other meals between four Richland Fire Stations. Tomorrow we will deliver the other 97 meals to medical facilities. If you would like to place an order: – Call our mom, Linda, at 509-942-9590, ext 706

– Message us with your email for an invoice and how many meals you would like

Meals are $12/each. Please feel free to leave suggestions for places for delivery. If you have a contact and idea of the number of people on staff, that would be great information as well. We will continue to make updates!

