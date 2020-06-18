Porter’s Real Barbecue opening new, bigger Richland location

RICHLAND, Wash. — Porter’s Real Barbecue will be opening a new Richland location on Thursday, June 25.

The restaurant is located 1092 George Washington Way. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

“Final touch ups, cleaning, and prepping are happening as we speak!” Porter’s said in a Facebook post.

The Tri-Cities barbecue chain is offering the community a chance to win a “massive feast for 6 people” by liking and sharing its Facebook post and tagging friends to help spread the word.

This is the second Porter’s location in Richland and the fourth in the Tri-Cities.

