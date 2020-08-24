Portland cops tear gas protesters attacking police station

Associated Press by Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland used tear gas early Monday to scatter demonstrators who marched on a precinct station in another night of violence — hurling rocks, bottles, commercial-grade fireworks at officers and setting fires in the streets. Twenty three people were arrested, police said in a statement.

The protests have gripped Oregon’s largest city for months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and demonstrators in Portland Sunday night who marched to the precinct from a park chanted the name Jacob Blake.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers identified him as the man who appeared to be Black who was shot in the back by a police officer in the city of Kenosha on Sunday.