Portland girl passes away after getting caught in current at Cannon Beach

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image provided to KPTV/Fox 12 by friends of Lily Markwell

CANNON BEACH, Oreg. — A young girl from Portland who was pulled out into the ocean at Cannon Beach has passed away, according to reporting by KPTV in Oregon.

Family members of 11-year-old Lily Markwell confirmed to KPTV that she passed away on Friday after she was swept into the ocean at the Oregon coast last Thursday.

Cannon Beach firefighters confirmed to FOX 12 that Markwell was pulled by the ride near Haystack Rock. First responders from the Coast Guard and Seaside used jet skis and helicopters to locate the child. She was recovered and life-flighted to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

RELATED: Umatilla Co. sheriff’s deputy drowns in northeast Oregon river

Loved ones created a GoFundMe to ease the financial burden of her hospital costs and funeral expenses. In just two days, the GoFundMe has surpassed its goal of $15,000 by nearly $6,000 with 180 total donations at the time of this post. To view the GoFundMe, click here.

A post in the Vestal School Community Facebook group confirms that the victim was a fifth-grader in Northwestern Portland. She was part of the ACCESS Academy Alternative Program.

Cannon Beach Fire told KPTV reporters that the ocean currents at the beach are unpredictable and can be dangerous. These currents can pull someone out to sea in a matter of seconds.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Search for missing father of 3 turns into recovery mission on Lake Washington

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.