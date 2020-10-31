Portland man, 55, dies in car crash in Yakima County

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — The Washington State Patrol reported that Robert Yates, 55, died Friday afternoon in Yakima County after a car crash on SR 97 near Toppenish.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:42 p.m. on Friday.

Washington State Patrol stated that Yates’ vehicle crossed into the Southbound lane and struck another vehicle.

According to WSP, 48-year-old Bret Wachter was injured in the crash and taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.