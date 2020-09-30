Positive COVID-19 case at WWCC closes campus salon

Dru Miller

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — On Monday, Walla Walla Community College learned that a person who had been on campus to participate in a cosmetology program later tested positive for COVID-19.

Walla Walla County public health officials were called in to begin contact tracing to identify and test others who may have been exposed.

The campus salon is closed for a deep cleaning and 17 students and 2 employees within the cosmetology program are quarantining for 14 days.

“We have spent the last five months planning for a situation such as this and have put a number of health and safety protocols in place to protect our students, employees and the clients we serve,” said Jerry Anhorn, Dean of WWCC Workforce Program, including Cosmetology.

According to Anhorn, the WWCC Cosmetology program follows safety protocols issued by state higher education and cosmetology licensing officials. Student instruction will continue uninterrupted and, according to the Warrior Flex plan, be implemented by the college for this academic year. Cosmetology students will complete their coursework online and will have the opportunity to make up the practicum hours they need for licensing later in the quarter.

All WWCC students, employees and visitors are required to complete a daily screening log prior to coming to campus or upon their arrival. Those logs will be used for contact tracing.