Positive COVID-19 test after individual attends Kittitas County wedding

KITTITAS CO., Wash. — The Kittitas County Incident Management Team has learned of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 who was recently in attendance at a wedding.

Kittitas County IMT says they can’t guarantee they’ll be able contact everyone who could’ve been exposed.

The team said the wedding was on August 2 at Cattle Barn Ranch.

Kittitas County IMT says that everyone who attended the wedding should be tested for the coronavirus.

Kittitas County has 116 active coronavirus cases and 18 deaths associated with the virus.

